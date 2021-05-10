Alexander Tek

Generator detail #2

Generator detail #2 3d c4d digital dirigtal art digitalart illustrator amusement park 3d art minimal clean cinema4d 3d artwork creative colorful 3d artist factory blender3d octanerender coffee park
The second part of generator factory. Keep follow the udates.

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Victoria Arseni.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

Art direction 3d illustration lettering
