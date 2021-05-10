Product design - UX/UI - Qualifio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the opportunity to work on the development of the qualifio platform and contribute to the guidelines from 2019 to 2021.
While the platform were constantly evolving, here is a snapshot of what it looks like right now.