Location Tracker - Daily UI 020

Location Tracker - Daily UI 020 dribbble best shot dribbble location tracker location app challenge ui dailyui020 020 appdesign ux uiux design app designinspiration uidesign dailyui
Day 20 of the daily UI challenge!
This is a location tracker app to manage and track all the deliveries.

Hope you like this, feedback is always welcome!

Cheers,
Anjali

