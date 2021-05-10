Kapil Saini

Fidelity App

Kapil Saini
Kapil Saini
Hire Me
  • Save
Fidelity App user research ux user experience design visual design ui ux mobile app
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
I have designed benefit screen for fidelity app.

Press "L" if you want to show some love ❤️

✉️ Have a project idea?
I am available for new projects ksdesigner2011@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +91-8010030157

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Kapil Saini
Kapil Saini
is a Passionate Designer, Available for Freelance / Remote
Hire Me

More by Kapil Saini

View profile
    • Like