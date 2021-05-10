Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Momen Khan

Tookup Mobile Ui Design

Momen Khan
Momen Khan
  • Save
Tookup Mobile Ui Design blue interface user interface design app design app mobile abstract logo typography abobe photosho abobe photosho adobe xd illustration illustrator ux design uidesign tookup tookup momenkhan momenkhan
Download color palette

I design this app for my client. It basically works on the Zoom video conferencing app. But it has more extra features and a cool interface also easy to understand for new customer.
You can Hire me for any type of Designing work. I am available for you.
Thanks
Regards: Momen Khan

Momen Khan
Momen Khan

More by Momen Khan

View profile
    • Like