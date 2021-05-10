Malstar - Exploring the collective memory with type

Visual exploration using the Malstar font I am currently developing. Letters are inspired by the logo of the bankrupt aluminium factory from my home town.

Story of the factory, founded in 1975, is a 40 year old one that closely follows the changes in the society. The role shifted from being a flagship industrial entity of the communist government, then a ruined symbol of the destructive war in the 1990's and finally becoming the profiteering tool of the corrupt local politicians in post war decades.

Through it all, the logo symbolism was shifting and mutating - embedding itself in the collective memory in different ways. Going from a symbol of unstoppable progress, to one of devastation and despair and finally ending as a symbol of corruption and complete detachment of government from the population.

My design goal is to develop a display font from several glyphs present in the logo and use it to create a series of type focussed visual assets that open up a conversation about the collective memory of a single typographic solution.