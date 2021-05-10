Nanny Express - Mobile UX/UI Design 👩‍🍼

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! 🙋🏻♂️
Today, we would like to share with you the design for the mobile page for Nanny Express. We were focused on user-friendly service assists in providing the best care service for children, elderly people, or pets. We created a flow that quickly meets user’s needs such as a place and time when they need a care service. CareExpress design is prepared to quick and easy way to find a prior care service or even a job.
During creating, UX writers found the key parameter for hiring for each user which is intuitiveness!💆🏻♂️
Feel free and send some "L" ove!
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@e-ux.pro