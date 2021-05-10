temiss

Logo Design for Cardence

Logo Design for Cardence blue currency crypto digitalart crypto currency cryptocurrency logos branding identity branding logodesign logo illustration logo design digital art digital design
Cardence as a crypto currency brand was looking for a futuristic logo and branding design to showcase its concept.
So we combined a mix of blockchain, chip and neon colors to create the vibe they were looking for.

