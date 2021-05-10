Company site (responsive)

Trending designs to inspire you
As we move forward, our requirement changes. so to meet that requirement I just finished the design of our new site. we need a friendly UI with neutral colors and with a modern touch.
Hope you guys enjoy this and as always open to suggestions.
follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/parikalpana_studios/