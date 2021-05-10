Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhan Saifullah

Covid 19 Live Tracker design

Farhan Saifullah
Farhan Saifullah
  • Save
Covid 19 Live Tracker design website vector logo typography web illustration ui branding design
Download color palette

this is a Covid live tracker website that shows the live figures of infected cases as well as the symptoms and precautions of this lethal virus.
To view full project :https://www.behance.net/gallery/119092255/Covid-19-Landing-page-UI-Design

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Farhan Saifullah
Farhan Saifullah

More by Farhan Saifullah

View profile
    • Like