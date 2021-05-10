Jeffrey Dirkse

Restaurant Tomo Sushi Packaging

Tomo Sushi is a Amsterdam based Sushi Restaurant that serves the best quality Sushi for over 20 years. Their visual presence did not change since the start of the restaurant, therefor I designed and developed their brand to reconnect with their customers and set them apart from one of the most growing franchises in the industry.

Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com

