Restaurant Tomo Sushi Logo

Tomo Sushi is a Amsterdam based Sushi Restaurant that serves the best quality Sushi for over 20 years. Their visual presence did not change since the start of the restaurant, therefor I designed and developed their brand to reconnect with their customers and set them apart from one of the most growing franchises in the industry.
Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com