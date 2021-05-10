Evgenii Kovalev

Factory Management Mobile App

Hey, Guys!
Here is my new application with metrics for a manager of a large production. The application helps to quickly respond to changes in the main indicator - the volume of products.
It consists of the current value, the planned value, and the match between the plan and the fact. If the volume sags, the dashboard helps the manager figure out the reasons.

Open for projects edge174@gmail.com

Posted on May 10, 2021
