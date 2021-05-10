Restaurant Orbit Menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Orbit is a Oriental Restaurant in Amsterdam that serves authentic Chinese dishes and Asian Cuisine. Since the opening of the Restaurant in 2007 their visual identity remained the same. Therefor I designed and developed a new Brand Identity.
Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com