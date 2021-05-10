Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Hasura Universe

The Hasura mascot has been a huge part of the Hasura community and brand since day one. Recently we expanded on the initial idea to create the Hasura universe.

Check out the Hasuras in action here https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2021/

Visit https://hasura.io/graphql/ to learn more about Hasura and GraphQL technology.

Posted on May 10, 2021
