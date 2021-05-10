Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Restaurant Orbit Branding

Orbit is a Oriental Restaurant in Amsterdam that serves authentic Chinese dishes and Asian Cuisine. Since the opening of the Restaurant in 2007 their visual identity remained the same. Therefor I designed and developed a new Brand Identity.

