Kopinan - POS System for Coffee Shop

Ramadhani BSN for Pickolabs
Kopinan - POS System for Coffee Shop point of sales system pos system pos design food detail page food product dashboard food point of sale cashier app payment app cashier design cashierlive detail page detail product dashboard design website dashboard pos dashboard coffee product coffee shop dashboard coffee shop point of sale dashboard point of sale
Henlo, Coffe Addict😋

This is our latest website dashboard exploration about POS (Point of Sales) System for Coffee Shop called Kopinan☕

Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it😉Any feedback or comment? Feel free to leave comments below.

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:
📧hellopickolab@gmail.com

Services we provide:
• User Interface Design
• UX Research and UX Design
• Icon Design
• Illustration Design
• Website & Mobile Design
• Interaction Design

Turning ideas into products is our specialist ✨
