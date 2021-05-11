Kopinan - POS System for Coffee Shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Henlo, Coffe Addict😋
This is our latest website dashboard exploration about POS (Point of Sales) System for Coffee Shop called Kopinan☕
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it😉Any feedback or comment? Feel free to leave comments below.
Have an amazing project? Send to our email:
📧hellopickolab@gmail.com
Services we provide:
• User Interface Design
• UX Research and UX Design
• Icon Design
• Illustration Design
• Website & Mobile Design
• Interaction Design
Check Our Products | Check Our Instagram
