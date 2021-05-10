priyesh ck arimbra

PVS Production

priyesh ck arimbra
priyesh ck arimbra
  • Save
PVS Production typography illustraion artwork design vector branding art illustrator
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Here’s a new logo for a video production team called Peevees Media. The idea was to combine letters P, V, S, and camera and film icons. After some sketches and researches, we came to this idea.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
priyesh ck arimbra
priyesh ck arimbra

More by priyesh ck arimbra

View profile
    • Like