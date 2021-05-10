Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
California Sunshine Cans

California Sunshine Cans illustrator thc beer branding beer bottle beer can vintage retro logotype vector cannabis branding beer label weed cannabis beer illustration logo jeffrey dirkse
California Sunshine is a Cannabis Infused Beer brand brewed in the heart of Los Angeles. With it's groovy retro Disco vibes, California Sunshine takes the customer back in time to experience the good old summer days of California.

Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com

