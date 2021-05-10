California Sunshine Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
California Sunshine
California Sunshine is a Cannabis Infused Beer brand brewed in the heart of Los Angeles. With it's groovy retro Disco vibes, California Sunshine takes the customer back in time to experience the good old summer days of California.
Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com