Brutask Landing Page

Hello Everyone,

Here is the landing page design of Brutask.com, Brutask is a free-to-use task manager which focuses on small team task management. You can add your task, time-box them, and set the priorities.

For more information visit: www.brutask.com

Posted on May 10, 2021
