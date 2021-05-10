🌿 Introducing SVG color font - Arco. 👑

This a sweet bold script font made of all things lovely and sweet. It’s a sans serif font family. This font has a fun bohemian vibe. It suitable for logo, branding, t-shirt, poster, packaging, book cover, cards, and any lettering needs and more.

👇 This Product Includes:

• All uppercase&lowercase display, numerals & punctuation

• .otf*

• AI files

• Arco-CleanBlue

• Arco-CleanPurple

• Arco-CleanRed

• Arco-FullBlue

• Arco-FullPurple

• Arco-FullRed

• Arco-Shadow

WARNING! Color fonts are pretty new technology - they currently show up in Photoshop CC 2017+, Illustrator CC 2018 and some Mac apps. Learn more about color font support on third-party apps here: https://www.colorfonts.wtf/

