Lines Carsharing

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi,
Today I want to show you a concept of the carsharing app. I tried to prepare something nice-looking and clean, played a bit with the gradient and dark mode version of the map.
I hope you are going to like it!
---------
If you're looking for a reliable partner to design and develop your own solution, you should definitely check out @GogoApps
Instagram | Behance | Website