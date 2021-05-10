Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
vector affinity designer planet future astronaut space ship movie quotes travel space solar radiation illustration geometric fanart netflix stowaway
If you haven't seen Stowaway yet, I would highly recommend it. I liked that it was a slower paced sci-fi film. Anna Kendrick and Shamier Anderson's performances more than made up for it's lack of typical Hollywood action. I can't wait to rewatch some of my sci-fi favs like Gravity and Interstellar 😊

What are some of your favourite sci-fi movies?

