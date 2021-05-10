Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you haven't seen Stowaway yet, I would highly recommend it. I liked that it was a slower paced sci-fi film. Anna Kendrick and Shamier Anderson's performances more than made up for it's lack of typical Hollywood action. I can't wait to rewatch some of my sci-fi favs like Gravity and Interstellar 😊
What are some of your favourite sci-fi movies?