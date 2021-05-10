Three Generations: Mother's Day Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
An illustration in honor of my mother and grandmother, a powerful group of women, spanning three generations. My grandmother is 95 years old and going strong. For Mother's Day this year I made them this special graphic.