Energym Fitness Website

Newly published site for a Gym and Bootcamp in the Wiltshire countryside.

www.energymfitness.co.uk

Anyone familiar to Melksham will know an all ages, all abilities gym is a welcome addition to the town, and couldn't come at a better time for post lockdown couch potatoes such as myself!

As the business combines an indoor studio with all the latest equipment, and nature's very own treadmill - the great outdoors, I aimed to reflect this in the design by channeling the majesty of the Wiltshire countryside crossed with a tech, NRG vibe.