Energym Fitness Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Newly published site for a Gym and Bootcamp in the Wiltshire countryside.
www.energymfitness.co.uk
Anyone familiar to Melksham will know an all ages, all abilities gym is a welcome addition to the town, and couldn't come at a better time for post lockdown couch potatoes such as myself!
As the business combines an indoor studio with all the latest equipment, and nature's very own treadmill - the great outdoors, I aimed to reflect this in the design by channeling the majesty of the Wiltshire countryside crossed with a tech, NRG vibe.