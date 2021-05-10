My Big Trip

Occasionally, amongst routine design work, more off kilter projects come along.

Here I created a custom map for a client showcasing the 50+ places her sister visited in South East Asia and Oceania.

It was quite the challenge to get all the information on there and my geography has improved dramatically as a result!

The final piece is an engaging keepsake destined for framing, documenting one lady's incredible adventure.

The client had trouble finding a designer willing to undertake this project, but this is the sort of bespoke, personalised work I love doing for people.