My Big Trip

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Occasionally, amongst routine design work, more off kilter projects come along.
Here I created a custom map for a client showcasing the 50+ places her sister visited in South East Asia and Oceania.
It was quite the challenge to get all the information on there and my geography has improved dramatically as a result!
The final piece is an engaging keepsake destined for framing, documenting one lady's incredible adventure.
The client had trouble finding a designer willing to undertake this project, but this is the sort of bespoke, personalised work I love doing for people.