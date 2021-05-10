eLearning Platform Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, hope you all had a great weekend!
Evvvo is the free eLearning platform created by the community for everyone. Here's the main landing page design.
What do you think? Share a few thoughts!
Available for new project. Shot me an email!