Room in a Wild Hotel

Old but Gold- I created this in 2004.
Influenced by Hitchcock's Rear Window and not Ormond Gigli's Girls in the Windows (I hadn't seen that photo at that point, though the similarity is striking).
I built a lifesize window from cardboard to shoot my models behind; a fairly faithful recreation of the Georgian windows on Great Pulteney Street, Bath, where I lived at the time. A lot of the fun in the piece was coming up with ideas for each of the scenes, whilst keeping the essence of the source.
I knew exactly how I wanted certain tableaus to look. It was also an impromptu realisation of the model's characteristics and ideas often suggested by my bizarre collection of props.
The montaged result is a voyeuristic subversion of the typically quaint picture postcard view of Bath.