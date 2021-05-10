Room in a Wild Hotel

Old but Gold- I created this in 2004.

Influenced by Hitchcock's Rear Window and not Ormond Gigli's Girls in the Windows (I hadn't seen that photo at that point, though the similarity is striking).

I built a lifesize window from cardboard to shoot my models behind; a fairly faithful recreation of the Georgian windows on Great Pulteney Street, Bath, where I lived at the time. A lot of the fun in the piece was coming up with ideas for each of the scenes, whilst keeping the essence of the source.

I knew exactly how I wanted certain tableaus to look. It was also an impromptu realisation of the model's characteristics and ideas often suggested by my bizarre collection of props.

The montaged result is a voyeuristic subversion of the typically quaint picture postcard view of Bath.