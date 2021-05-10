Rinor Rama (.com)

HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.

HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN. adobe branding brand identity brand design logo design vector logo logotype branding design logodesign minimal minimalist logo brand branding and identity logo mark logo and branding hexagon brand and identity abstract mark
HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.
Creation of the logo for the HEXLAYER Company based in NY.
Hexlayer is going to be a cloud-based platform for streamers to manage their in-stream sponsorship placements.
They wanted to create something simple, minimal and still give their clients the taste of gaming industry.
What we created is combination of the first company initials HEX into a Hexagon shape, keep it a edgy form and still give the feel of gaming .
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
- rinorrama8@gmail.com

Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
