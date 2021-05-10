Activate - Weekly Reports

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there,
Activate: Nutrition Coach is a food-logging mobile app from Unicity. We worked with Unicity to help the company ideate, design, and develop the app for iOS and Android.
Here is a small sneak peek of our reports in the app. Currently, we also implemented dynamic stats for food intake.
Download iOS and Android
We're available for new projects. Let's talk! – contact@nomtek.com