PerfBuddy Mascot report analysis happy flat minimal logotype modern cat robot identity grey mascot logo brand adobe adobe illustrator 2d
PerfBuddy is your personal website analyzer and a free performance as well as an accessibility testing tool that offers high-level approachable reports which help your organization get the most out of its website.

Tasks
- Logo design
- Brand identity

Tools
- Figma
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe Photoshop

