Metrics Monitor Workout Screen

Quick design demo metric monitor workout screen for Aviron Product.
Aviron is a connected rowing machine designed with you in mind. Short, high-intensity workouts save you time, high resistance settings allow you to include strength training along with your cardio workout, and hundreds of content options to get you motivated and keep you engaged month after month.

Posted on May 10, 2021
