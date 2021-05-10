Brahmjit Singh
Nickelfox

Tune.Car Dashboard Concept

Brahmjit Singh
Nickelfox
Brahmjit Singh for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
Tune.Car Dashboard Concept wheels minimalistic digital ecommerce interface webdesign charts business dashboard ui car rental sidebar design dashboard dashboard design automobile card cards car designer ui ux designer
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers! Here is a minimal Dashboard concept:
🔥 Tag your friend who likes it 😉
👉 Visit our page & don't forget to follow me for more design content like this one!
👇 Share your thoughts in the comments

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Empowering Ideas. We Design, Develop & Deliver!!!
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like