Hello there,
I have excellent experience in the following topics,
• Graphic Design
• Video Editing
• WordPress
• Email signature
• Logo Design
• Business Cards
• Info-graphics Design
• Photo Editing / Image Editing
• Adobe Photoshop
• Adobe Illustrator
• Adobe Acrobat
• Adobe After effect
• Miro diagram
• Microsoft Word Template
• Microsoft PowerPoint Presentation
And
• Others
Thank you.