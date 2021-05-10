Trending designs to inspire you
🧶EXPLAINER VIDEOS 🔮
Our goal is to explain even the most complex stuff in a clear and engaging way
.
We’ve finished creating illustrations for our capabilities (find in our web), which we will also present this week on our social channels🤩
.
This year we’ve been developing & working on our own brand, including strategy & visual identity 😎 It’s a long process and our goal is to finish our re-branding by the end of 2021
Super-excited
