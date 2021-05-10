Silantiy Akimov

Italian handmade handbags website

Silantiy Akimov
Silantiy Akimov
  • Save
Italian handmade handbags website minimal web ux ui
Download color palette

Handbags sales website. Handbags created in hamlet of Solomeo and produced in Italy.

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like

Get in touch: sila1design@gmail.com

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Silantiy Akimov
Silantiy Akimov

More by Silantiy Akimov

View profile
    • Like