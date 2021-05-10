Phenomenon Studio

Another shot for Molequle - a platform for optimizing database management for marketing and development teams.

You can change the fabric of your organization with a CDXP that takes in any data source, creates a golden record, transforms your data into intelligence, and uses that insight to trigger the perfect experience from your Martech stack.

If your organization is unique and needs custom applications to deliver outstanding value to your customers - Molequle is the best! You can use Molequle engine to power your own development via high-performance API.

