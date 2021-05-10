Silantiy Akimov

Book Form website

Silantiy Akimov
Silantiy Akimov
  • Save
Book Form website web ux ui
Download color palette

Library website where you can reserve a book and a place to read.

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like 💜

Get in touch: sila1design@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! 💜💜💜

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Silantiy Akimov
Silantiy Akimov

More by Silantiy Akimov

View profile
    • Like