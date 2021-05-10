Coffee packaging design

Trending designs to inspire you
Everybody loves a good coffee blend, especially if it comes from exotic place.
Good Grounds' design was inspired by the nature of Latin America and the beautiful colours of coffee and the mountains.
The logo was inspired by Mayan hieroglyphs.