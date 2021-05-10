Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coffee packaging design

Coffee packaging design illustrator typography minimal flat design branding illustration packaging design logo coffee packaging
Everybody loves a good coffee blend, especially if it comes from exotic place.
Good Grounds' design was inspired by the nature of Latin America and the beautiful colours of coffee and the mountains.
The logo was inspired by Mayan hieroglyphs.

