Mian Salman
ConvrtX

Approved App Icons/Logos

Mian Salman
ConvrtX
Mian Salman for ConvrtX
Hire Us
  • Save
Approved App Icons/Logos modern gradient design art clean ui minimal logos flat logos vector app icon icon design logo app app logo creative logos branding logo design graphic designer brand designer logo designer
Download color palette

Happy Monday!

Sharing some approved app icon logos that I have recently designed for amazing upcoming apps. These are not the original colors for the logos, just presented like this to grab your attention.

1. Logo for music game app, representing the continuous flow of music and waves.
2. Logo for dating app, represents a bolt and abstract letter S as initial of the app name.
3. Logo for dentist medical app, represents letter D with a tooth in negative space.
4. Logo for real estate app, representing a house/home with letter T in negative space as initial of the company.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

---------------------------------------------------

Available for new projects: salmansaleem869@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
Instagram : www.instagram.com/logo.punch
Behance: www.behance.net/salmansnake

ConvrtX
ConvrtX
We Make Ideas 🦄 Known 🌱
Hire Us

More by ConvrtX

View profile
    • Like