Approved App Icons/Logos

Sharing some approved app icon logos that I have recently designed for amazing upcoming apps. These are not the original colors for the logos, just presented like this to grab your attention.

1. Logo for music game app, representing the continuous flow of music and waves.

2. Logo for dating app, represents a bolt and abstract letter S as initial of the app name.

3. Logo for dentist medical app, represents letter D with a tooth in negative space.

4. Logo for real estate app, representing a house/home with letter T in negative space as initial of the company.

