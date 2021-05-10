Moments Documentation App

Meet Moments, an app to help you keep your memorable moments with your loved ones, along with the important notes you have about them. This app is my second project at Apple Developer Academy. I made this app based on my personal story, and you can watch the app demo video along with my reason for developing this app here.

