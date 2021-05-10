DEX labs - Proposal v2

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Fellas!
Some time ago we showed you the final and customer approved version for DEX Labs.Check here! Today we want to share what was rejected as a second proposal. This is a preliminary concept that we always try to show our clients. We do not stop with just the logo, but we try to outline the whole "world" it should be surrounded by. What do you think? Which one would you choose?
What is DEX Labs?
DEX Labs is building products and technical solutions and consulting for the biggest challenges facing decentralized finance systems (DeFi). Their team specializes in expertise in the mechanics of both decentralized and centralized system. DEX Labs is lead R&D contributor for DerivaDEX Company
