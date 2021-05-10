Not Distracted Podcast – Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Did you ever find inspiration in road signs? We did while working on the branding and design of Not Distracted, the official Nauto podcast.
Nauto is a revolutionary traffic-safety technology used by the world’s largest commercial fleets to prevent accidents in real-time. We worked with Nauto on product design and marketing since 2018.
View full case study