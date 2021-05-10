Baselane — Tenant Portal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
Today a continuation of the Baseline App, this time from the tenant's perspective ✨
What was the challenge?
Our task was to create a mobile first portal for tenants. Tenant portal allows users to manage their bills and payments, facilitate contact with the landlord, and all this is available with a few clicks from a smartphone or desktop browser.
How did we help?
We created the portal's UX from scratch, then adding a visual layer, all the time guided by the user-centric principle, thanks to which managing your finances has become as simple and pleasant as possible.
What’s Baselane?
Baselane is building end-to-end financial platform from the ground-up to serve the needs of independent landlords. Their goal is to empower independent landlords with tailored financial technology, automated tools, and actionable data to save time, increase returns, and grow their rental investment portfolios.
———
Remember to follow our profile for more!
Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.