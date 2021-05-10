Med Lab - illustration

Hey, dribbble on Monday!

Let’s start a week with an awesome illustration that was prepared for our blog article that will be published later this week (you’ll find it here).

But for now - just enjoy this artwork <3

-----

Thanks for watching!

We’re open to new projects!

Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com

For more information just visit our website Brandmed

Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance

We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.