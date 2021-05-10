weylih

Peonies in Vase

Peonies in Vase blessing classic nature eastern elegant cultural peony peonies vintage modern culture still life colorful minimalist chinese oriental vase flowers flower
Peony is a symbol of prosperity (富贵 fùguì). Vase (花瓶 huāpíng) in Chinese is homophonous with peace (平安 píng’ān). With this Chinese blessing "富贵平安 fùguìpíng’ān" means "May peace and prosperity follow you always."

