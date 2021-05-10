Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander L.🔥

Moment - App Sleep Meditation and Sounds

Alexander L.🔥
Alexander L.🔥
Hire Me
  • Save
Moment - App Sleep Meditation and Sounds space statistics dark mode dark ui night mode relax calm sleep meditate night mobile ui mobile illustration app design flat application ios design app ui
Moment - App Sleep Meditation and Sounds space statistics dark mode dark ui night mode relax calm sleep meditate night mobile ui mobile illustration app design flat application ios design app ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 99.png
  2. Moment_ Sleep Meditation and Sounds.png

🔥🔥🔥
Hello Dribbblers!

Want to create a cool project? I will be glad to help you: https://t.me/lokutievsky

Moment is a simple and calming meditation that can help you calm down, reduce anxiety, and stop worrying.

Alexander L.🔥
Alexander L.🔥
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Alexander L.🔥

View profile
    • Like