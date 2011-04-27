Joni Korpi

Finger-friendly navigation (mobile)

Joni Korpi
Joni Korpi
  • Save
Finger-friendly navigation (mobile) kepler std joni korpi navigation css gradient
Download color palette

Less CSS gradient usage here than in the wider version, to avoid taxing the weak processors of mobile devices too much.

93748fb5b14d3f03d47d38830ac7ffca
Rebound of
Finger-friendly navigation
By Joni Korpi
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Joni Korpi
Joni Korpi

More by Joni Korpi

View profile
    • Like