L.up - Dashboard Design for Education

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While designing a dashboard first of all we need to think about usability.
It should be convenient and simple to use. When we have a lot of information and options, sometimes it’s not so easy to handle.
Here UX designers come to help. And they know exactly how to deal with this task.
And a little more bonus info for you on the Outcrowd blog, tap the links and better your skills.
Dashboard: Creating a Smart Assistant
Dashboard Design: Useful Tips
***
Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io
Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook